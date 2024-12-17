Lookman and Banda proud to top African footballers of the year

Ademola Lookman, the Nigerian striker playing for Atalanta, was named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakesh on Monday evening.

He motivated others by urging them not to let challenges deter their dreams.

Lookman remarked, "First, I want to thank Almighty God for all the blessings in my life. I also want to express my gratitude to the president and all my teammates, both at club and national levels, for their unwavering support. This award is a blessing for me, my family, and my country, and being recognized as Africa's best player is truly incredible. I am extremely proud."

Lookman triumphed over Ivorian Simon Adingra, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, and South Africa's Ronwen Williams to earn the title of footballer of the year for 2024.

Lookman, 27, netted a hat-trick for Atalanta in the Europa League final versus Bayer Leverkusen in May.

He is the second Nigerian player in consecutive years to receive the award, following Victor Osimhen, who claimed it in 2023 while playing for Galatasaray.

This marks the first instance of Nigeria having consecutive male winners since Kanu in 1996 and Victor Ikpeba in 1997.

Lookman, raised in south London, has had stints with Everton, RB Leipzig, Leicester City, and Fulham.

He started the year as a runner-up to the Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was the sole African nominee for this year's men's Ballon d'Or, finishing 14th in the standings.

Barbra Banda, the striker for Orlando Pride and Zambia, won the women's award, surpassing Moroccan Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie.

She made history as the first Zambian to achieve this honor and expressed her appreciation for those who have supported her journey.

Banda stated, "I want to thank my coaches, teammates, the president of the federation, my mother, my family, and all my fans who have stood by me through thick and thin."

Barbra Banda from Zambia earned the women's award after playing a crucial role in the Orlando Pride's victory in the NWSL Championship, netting the decisive goal in last month's final against the Washington Spirit.

The overall winners are selected by a panel of experts, which includes members of CAF's technical committee, African media professionals, players, and coaches.