Football: Who wins the FIFA 2024 Best Player trophy?

FIFA's "The Best" awards take place on Tuesday, when the best football players of 2024 will be announced based on votes from fans, current captains and coaches of all national teams and media representatives. It is FIFA's version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Vinícius Junior is among an 11-man shortlist for the best men's player. He was so disappointed to lose the Ballon d'Or in October to Manchester City midfielder Rodri that he and his Madrid team abstained from the ceremony in Paris in protest.

The FIFA ceremony will begin at 17:00 GMT in Doha, where Madrid and Vinicius travelled on Monday for the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca. Rodri is also on the shortlist, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi , who won the FIFA award last year, tied with Erling Haaland .

FC Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati has won the Best Women's Player award for 2023 and is one of four Spanish players on the 16-man shortlist. She is looking to win back-to-back FIFA awards.

Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or two years in a row and won the Spanish league, Spanish Cup and Champions League with Barcelona in 2024.

The nominees were selected based on their performances between 21 August 2023 and 10 August 2024. FIFA said the winners were chosen through an "equally weighted voting system" between fans, captains and coaches, and the media.

The best men's and women's coaches and the best men's and women's goalkeepers will also be announced, as well as the best men's and women's 11s and the Marta and Puskás awards for the best goals in women's and men's football, respectively.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend the gala dinner at the Aspire Academy in Doha.