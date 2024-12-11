Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Women's Football: 2027 World Cup Set for June 24 to July 25

Esther Gonzalez holds the trophy at the end of the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Brazil

The 2027 Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25. FIFA, the governing body of international football, announced these dates on Tuesday.

Thirty-two teams will compete in the Women's World Cup, which will be held in South America for the first time.

Brazil is one of the three CONMEBOL host countries. UEFA has the highest number of slots with 11, followed by the AFC with six, CAF and CONCACAF with four each, and the OFC with one. The remaining spots will be determined through playoffs.

Spain is the reigning champion, having won the 2023 Women's World Cup, which was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA is expected to announce the Brazilian cities and stadiums that will host the tournament next year. Twelve applications have been submitted, including many stadiums that hosted the 2014 Men's World Cup.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..