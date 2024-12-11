Women's Football: 2027 World Cup Set for June 24 to July 25

The 2027 Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25. FIFA, the governing body of international football, announced these dates on Tuesday.

Thirty-two teams will compete in the Women's World Cup, which will be held in South America for the first time.

Brazil is one of the three CONMEBOL host countries. UEFA has the highest number of slots with 11, followed by the AFC with six, CAF and CONCACAF with four each, and the OFC with one. The remaining spots will be determined through playoffs.

Spain is the reigning champion, having won the 2023 Women's World Cup, which was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA is expected to announce the Brazilian cities and stadiums that will host the tournament next year. Twelve applications have been submitted, including many stadiums that hosted the 2014 Men's World Cup.