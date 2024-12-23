2024 Sports Review: Ivory Coast win AFCON, African sports shine

The year began with a major surprise from the host Ivory Coast winning the Africa Cup of Nations after beating the mighty Super Eagles of Nigeria. This review also looks at the Paris Olympics with notable names like Botswana’s Tebogo. Other events of the year include boxing and the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

Ivory Coast Triumphs at AFCON 2023

Host nation Ivory Coast clinched the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Sunday, securing their third championship win. The Elephants overcame early setbacks in the tournament, including two group-stage losses and the dismissal of their coach, to stage a remarkable comeback. Interim coach Emerse Faé made history as the first to win AFCON without starting as head coach. Star striker Sébastien Haller sealed the team's path to the final with a decisive goal against Congo and scored the winning goal in the final, sparking celebrations across the country.

Morocco to Host AFCON 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that AFCON 2025 will take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. Qualified teams include Morocco, Comoros, Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Sudan, and Gabon. Ghana, a four-time champion, failed to qualify for the first time since 2004 after finishing bottom of Group F.

African Athletes Shine at Paris 2024 Olympics

African athletes delivered standout performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning a total of 38 medals. Kenya led the African tally with 11 medals, including 4 golds, followed by Algeria with 2 golds, and South Africa and Ethiopia each earning 1 gold. Highlights included Kenya’s bronze finishes in the marathon events and Botswana's Letsile Tebogo securing gold in the 200m, a first for Africa in this event. Tebogo also contributed to Botswana's silver in the men's 4x400m relay. Ethiopian athletes added three silvers, showcasing their enduring dominance in distance running.

Imane Khelif Faces Controversy Amid Success

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif captured women’s welterweight gold at the Paris Olympics despite controversy surrounding her gender eligibility. Recent reports allege she has XY chromosomes, a claim she has vowed to challenge legally. Her situation echoes South African athlete Caster Semenya, who missed the Olympics following a dispute over rules requiring reduced testosterone levels for competition.

Doping Incidents Rise in 2024 Olympics

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) reported record doping tests at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with a 4% increase compared to Tokyo 2020. Kenya and Ethiopia faced numerous athlete bans for prohibited substances, with Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency sanctioning 33 athletes. High-profile cases include former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang and Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong.

Major African Transfers in European Football

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli and has been in fine scoring form. His contract reportedly includes a clause for a permanent move in January. In a blockbuster move, Kylian Mbappé transferred to Real Madrid but is still adjusting, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Francis N’gannou's Eventful Year

Cameroonian MMA fighter Francis N’gannou returned to action in 2024 with a first-round victory over Renan Ferreira at the PFL Super Fights event. Earlier in the year, he suffered a loss to British boxer Anthony Joshua. Following his fallout with the UFC, N’gannou joined the Professional Fighters League, where he continues to build his career.