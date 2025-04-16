Welcome to Africanews

Gabonese international Aaron Boupendza dies in China

Gabon's Boupendza, left, vies for the ball with Burkina Faso's Soumaila Ouattara, during the African Cup of Nations round of 16 match in Limbe, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022  
AP Photo

By Africanews

AFCON 2023

Aaron Boupendza's death was confirmed by the Gabonese Football Association (FEGAFOOT) in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the 28-year-old who featured for Chinese side Zhejiang FC - fell from the 11th floor of his apartment building.

“Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon,” said FEGAFOOT.

The circumstances of Boupendza's death were the subject of an inquiry, a Gabonese TV channel reported.

Boupendza only moved to China in 2025.

Prior to his move, he played for American side Cincinnati FC where he stayed for just one season despite signing a four-year contract, and then to Romanian club Rapid Bucharest.

Boupendza had made 35 appearances for Gabon since his debut in 2016, scoring eight goals.

He also featured for clubs in France, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

