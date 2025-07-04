Gondomar mourns: Funeral for Diogo Jota and André Silva scheduled for Saturday

The funeral for the late Portuguese footballers Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva will be held this Saturday.

The ceremony will be held in Gondomar, a town near Porto where Jota began his successful career.

The death of Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, players and officials across both women’s and men’s soccer.

Jota and his brother André Silva were killed in a car crash shortly after midnight in northwestern Spain when the Lamborghini they were traveling in veered off a road and burst into flames, according to Spanish police.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, A hearse carrying the remains of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota left a funeral parlour in Spain for his home country of Portugal on Thursday evening.

Liverpool’s players are due back to start training for next season on Monday. But Jota's participation in the Nations League could have earned him some extra time off before being called back to Liverpool.

Liverpool said the club was “devastated by the tragic passing.”

Liverpool fans gathered to place flowers and team scarves outside Anfield Stadium to mourn Jota’s passing when news of his death spread.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club.

Jota was a clinical finisher, scoring 65 goals in 182 games for the Reds. His last goal for the club was the winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton in April, which moved the team closer to the league title.

His brother, Silva, played for Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.