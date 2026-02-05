Portugal on edge as Storm Leonardo triggers new flooding

Around 200 people were evacuated on Wednesday, while waist deep water covered Alcácer do Sal’s main avenue after the Sado River overflowed, despite sandbags outside shops. Civil Protection confirmed one man in his 60s died near Serpa after his car was swept away in floodwater. Since Sunday, emergency teams have handled more than 3,300 incidents, from floods to fallen trees and landslides. The alert level remains at its highest, with 3,000 soldiers and 42 boats deployed. Officials warn conditions could worsen again this weekend, with another storm system already forming.