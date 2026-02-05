Spain on red alert as Storm Leonardo unleashes torrential rain and floods

In the town of Grazalema, in Cádiz province, more than 470 litres of rain have already fallen, overwhelming underground channels and pushing river water into the streets. About 60 residents from low-lying neighbourhoods were evacuated, with the mayor warning that homes further uphill could be affected later on 5 February. The region remains under red alert, with up to 150 litres per square metre still expected and winds reaching 80 km/h. Classes are suspended and travel is discouraged. Emergency services have logged hundreds of incidents nationwide, from road closures to power risks. After weeks of storms, soaked ground can no longer cope, raising fears of landslides.