Gaza residents return to Khan Younis after Rafah reopens

After the Rafah crossing with Egypt reopened partially on Tuesday, some Palestinians were allowed back into Khan Younis. The trip took hours. One woman described long waits and exhaustion, while worrying about relatives left behind. People gathered on both sides of the border, hoping their names would be called. On the Egyptian side were patients who had fled earlier in the war. In Gaza, families waited near hospitals for news of medical evacuations. Crossings are capped at around 50 people in each direction per day, mainly for medical cases, with aid still blocked. Egypt has mobilised hospitals and ambulances, but humanitarian groups say the quotas fall far short of Gaza’s needs.