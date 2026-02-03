Brazil : Thousands in Rio de Janeiro honour sea goddess Yemanjá on the beach

Known as Brazil’s wildest “wishing well” party, the ceremony brought together crowds dressed in white, stepping into the sea to the steady rhythm of drums. Flowers and small offerings were carried into the water and released into the waves, as prayers were quietly spoken for well-being, protection and harmony. At the heart of the ritual is Yemanjá, a key figure in Candomblé and Umbanda, representing the sea, motherhood and fertility. Originally a Yoruba deity, she became closely associated with the Virgin Mary through religious syncretism under colonial rule, allowing enslaved Africans to preserve their beliefs. Participants describe the ritual as deeply personal, a space for reflection, gratitude or requests for strength. The event also underscores the enduring presence of Afro-Brazilian spirituality in Brazil’s shared public rituals.