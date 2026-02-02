Venice carnival begins with colorful boat parade and nod to 2026 Olympics

Dozens of brightly decorated boats, crewed by rowers in elaborate costumes, moved through the lagoon as crowds gathered on bridges and along the banks. The procession ended near the Rialto Bridge, where clouds of confetti fell over the boats and spectators. The event launched a carnival season built around parades, masquerade balls and street performances that draw visitors from across the world. This year’s theme, “Olympus. Back to the origins of the games”, links the celebrations to the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to open on 6 February in Milan and Cortina. Organizers say the 2026 edition places special emphasis on Venice’s oldest traditions, reworked for a modern audience. The carnival runs until mid‑February, with the official opening scheduled for 31 January in St Mark’s Square and events continuing until 17 February. Between several hundred thousand and one million people are expected to attend, with the busiest days falling on the final weekend and on Shrove Tuesday.