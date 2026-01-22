New Zealand landslide traps campers, children among the missing

New Zealand was shaken on Thursday after a landslide tore through a seaside campground at the base of Mount Maunganui on the North Island. Emergency services were called shortly after 9.30 am when tonnes of earth slid into the Beachside Holiday Park, burying parts of the site. Several camper vans and a shower block were hit. Authorities say several people are missing at the campsite, including children. Local media report at least two deaths from a separate landslide linked to the same weather system. Rescue efforts continue, but unstable ground has slowed operations. The slide followed days of heavy rain, with other slips reported nearby. Authorities closed the campground as the search continued and urged caution across the region.