King Felipe and Queen Letizia attend Mass for Spain train crash victims

A solemn mass was held in Huelva for the victims of the Adamuz train accident, which claimed the lives of 45 people, attended by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who joined the grieving families. More than 300 relatives travelled to the Andalusian city. Weeks after the accident, many described their shock as undiminished. During the service, several family members openly demanded that the full truth behind the crash be uncovered. Beyond the mourning, the tragedy has reignited political tensions. The absence of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Transport Minister Óscar Puente did not go unnoticed, further fuelling debate over accountability at the highest level of government. The transport minister has accused opposition parties of exploiting the disaster by spreading misleading claims about rail safety after the January 18 collision, one of Europe’s deadliest rail accidents this century. While an initial report pointed to cracks in the track, final findings are not expected for months.