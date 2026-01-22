Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Funerals held in Andalusia for victims of Spain's deadliest train crash

Services were held in several towns across Huelva province to remember six of the 43 people killed when two trains collided near Adamuz. Among them was Andrés Gallardo, a 38 year old teacher, mourned in Isla Cristina, and David Cordon, a former footballer, whose funeral took place in El Polvorín. In Aljaraque, residents gathered for a single ceremony for four members of the same family, where only a six year old girl survived. Across the country, flags were lowered to half mast as Spain entered three days of national mourning, with senior officials visiting survivors and the crash site.

More about
Spain Train crash Andalusia Funerals National day of mourning

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..