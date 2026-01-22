Funerals held in Andalusia for victims of Spain's deadliest train crash

Services were held in several towns across Huelva province to remember six of the 43 people killed when two trains collided near Adamuz. Among them was Andrés Gallardo, a 38 year old teacher, mourned in Isla Cristina, and David Cordon, a former footballer, whose funeral took place in El Polvorín. In Aljaraque, residents gathered for a single ceremony for four members of the same family, where only a six year old girl survived. Across the country, flags were lowered to half mast as Spain entered three days of national mourning, with senior officials visiting survivors and the crash site.