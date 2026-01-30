Major drug bust in Serbia: police confiscate 5 tonnes of marijuana in Kruševac

Serbia was the scene of its largest ever drug bust on Thursday, when police moved in on a property in the village of Konjuh, where the drugs were stored in bulk and prepared for distribution, according to the interior ministry. Two people were arrested in the operation. Police also found four automatic rifles and a handheld grenade launcher, suggesting the site was protected and part of a wider criminal network. To underline the scale of the haul, Interior Minister Ivica Dačić said total drug seizures in Serbia last year amounted to around six tonnes, adding that the marijuana was valued at between seven and ten million euros. Investigators believe the location served as a hub supplying other parts of the country, including Belgrade. The case is now being handled by prosecutors specialising in organised crime.