Rome: Why tourists now pay €2 to get closer to the Trevi Fountain

The measure targets tourists hoping for an unobstructed photo in front of the Baroque landmark made famous by La Dolce Vita. Early footage showed smaller crowds, with people posing in the sun and taking photos without being pressed by others. City authorities say the goal is to manage crowds and raise money for maintenance. Entry will be regulated through timed tickets, which are expected to generate several million euros annually. The funds will also be used to offer free admission to 12 museums and archaeological sites for local residents, while visitors without tickets will still be able to view the fountain from further away. The Trevi Fountain attracts roughly 10 million visitors a year and already raises substantial sums through the long-standing tradition of coin throwing, with all proceeds going to Caritas Roma.