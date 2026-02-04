Mark Rutte visits damaged Kyiv energy site as Russia steps up attacks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on 3 February as Russia launched a major missile and drone assault across Ukraine. He visited a damaged energy site in Kyiv after Russian strikes on homes and infrastructure as the city endured minus 25°C temperatures. The plant supplies heat to thousands of residents. Shmyhal stressed the need to better protect power and heating networks and called for faster deliveries of air defence systems. He warned that Russia is increasing weapons production, making timely support critical as Ukraine works to keep basic services running through winter. NATO Secretary met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressed parliament to reaffirm Allied support, and laid a candle at Maidan Square in tribute to war victims. While announcing no new aid, Rutte said NATO was learning from Ukraine’s experience in drone and cyber warfare, signalling continued European backing.