Spain reels as Storm Leonardo batters Andalucía with floods and mass evacuations

Roads were cut, homes were flooded and about 3,000 people were evacuated in Cádiz, Jaén and Málaga. High speed trains were suspended, and schools closed everywhere except Almería. Red alerts were issued for Grazalema, Ronda and the Strait of Gibraltar, where up to 150 litres of rain per square metre was forecast. Rivers rose in at least 19 areas, six at critical levels. Neighbours helped bail water from houses in mountain towns, while emergency crews monitored riverbeds. No injuries were reported, but officials warned the soaked ground can no longer absorb water after weeks of storms. Málaga and Seville airports have reported delays, winds near Gibraltar have hit 100 km/h, and snowmelt in the Sierra Nevada is increasing flood risks. Authorities are warning residents to avoid flooded roads, with fines of up to €30,000 for those who defy safety orders. Heavy rain is forecast to continue until Thursday, raising the prospect of Spain’s wettest winter in five years.