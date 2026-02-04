Severe weather triggers flooding, power outages and road closures across Portugal

In Alcácer do Sal, hours of heavy rain caused the River Sado to overflow, submerging low-lying streets and cutting off roads. Weather alerts remained in place across Setúbal district, where rising Tagus waters forced the closure of riverside paths in Vila Franca de Xira. Civil Protection warned residents not to park near flood-prone areas, as saturated ground struggled to absorb more rain. Along the coast, powerful gusts and waves reaching 11 metres added to the disruption. Further north, Marinha Grande’s industrial park was badly hit, with roofs torn off, walls collapsing and factories forced to shut. More than 750 emergency calls were logged nationwide. The storm follows last week’s Storm Kristin, which left over 115,000 homes without power and claimed six lives. With Leonardo expected to peak through Friday, authorities are warning of flash floods and urging people to prepare basic emergency kits.