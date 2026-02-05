Russian drones strike Kyiv as capital battles power cuts and cold

Officials said at least one person was injured overnight after drones hit several districts. The State Emergency Service reported damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars. Video shared online showed firefighters tackling a blaze in heavy snow. The attacks come as many neighbourhoods already deal with power cuts and heating problems. Crews worked through the morning to clear debris and restore basic services. Authorities urged residents to stay alert, while air defence remained active. For many in Kyiv, winter now means juggling daily life with outages, repairs and the steady risk of further strikes.