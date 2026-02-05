Olympians turn runway models as IOC unveils teams' uniforms

The IOC hosted a fashion showcase at Clubhouse26 in Milan, where Olympians walked a runway wearing team kits, opening ceremony looks and a new Olympic outerwear collection. Italian style was front and centre, with Salomon also presenting uniforms for volunteers and staff, designed for both city streets and mountain venues. Team USA revealed classic Ralph Lauren coats in navy and scarlet, while technical fabrics met clean lines across collections from 90 national teams. With nearly 2,900 athletes expected, the event offered a first glimpse of how performance wear and tradition will meet when the Games open on 6 February.