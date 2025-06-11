2026 World Cup: One year to go

The World Cup kicks off in one year and will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 23rd edition of the most prestigious football tournament, which has existed since 1930, will be the largest to date, with 48 participating teams. Here's what you need to know about the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament will take place in June and July. It will kick off on June 11 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, and the final will be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be called New York New Jersey Stadium during the FIFA tournament.

Who will participate in the 2026 World Cup?

So far, more than a dozen countries have secured their place in the 48-team tournament, including the co-hosts the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as the reigning champions, Argentina.

Japan, Iran, Jordan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Ecuador have also qualified.

Sixteen teams will qualify from Europe, more than any other region. Africa will have nine teams, and Asia will have eight, with both also receiving playoff spots.

South America will have six directly qualified teams and one playoff spot. North America, Central America, and the Caribbean will also have six directly qualified teams and two playoff spots.

Oceania will have just one direct qualification and one playoff spot.

Which cities will host the 2026 World Cup?

The United States will host matches in Arlington (Texas), Atlanta, East Rutherford (New Jersey), Foxborough (Massachusetts), Houston, Inglewood (California), Kansas City (Missouri), Miami Gardens (Florida), Philadelphia, Seattle, and San Jose (California).

Two Canadian cities will host World Cup matches: Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia. In Mexico, matches will be held in Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City.

What is the format of the 2026 World Cup?

The tournament will follow the same structure as recent editions, but with more participants.

There will be 12 groups of four teams. Each team in a group plays against the others, and the top two from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The eight best third-place teams will also qualify.

The knockout matches will start from the Round of 32 to the final.

Who won the last World Cup?

The last World Cup took place in 2022 in Qatar, where Argentina defeated France in the final via a penalty shootout.

Which country has won the most World Cup titles?

Brazil holds the record, having won the tournament five times: in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. Germany and Italy have each won four titles. Argentina has three.

