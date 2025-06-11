Paris Saint-Germain arrive in Los Angeles for FIFA Club World Cup

Just over a week after winning the UEFA Champions League in Munich, Paris Saint-Germain landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday to begin its final preparations for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The French club will play its first two games of the tournament at the Rose Bowl in nearby Pasadena.

"Nice feeling because it’s a unique competition, a new competition. We’re happy to be here. Now, it’s moment to rest," said Luis Enrique, the Paris Saint-Germain Head Coach.

He added, "first Club World Cup, it’s amazing. We are looking forward to training and to competing next week."

PSG kick off Sunday against Atletico Madrid in Group B, followed by a clash with Brazil's Botafogo on June 19th

Luis Enrique's side finishes group play next Tuesday against the Seattle Sounders of the MLS in Seattle.

Europe will be represented by some of the biggest clubs, such as Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Superstars, including Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Erling Haaland, are expected to play.

Madrid has signed Trent Alexander-Arnold early to ensure his availability. Also, midfielder Jude Bellingham will reportedly delay a shoulder operation to play.

While City forward Phil Foden said he and his teammates were “mentally drained” after a troubled season when the once-dominant Premier League club ended up trophyless, he did not doubt its determination to win the Club World Cup.

The potential for the winner to take home $125 million from a total prize pot of $1 billion has also likely helped fuel interest from clubs participating.