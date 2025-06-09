Wydad train in build-up to FIFA Club World Cup

Wydad SC are putting the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of the inaugural version of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The Moroccan giants, who qualified for the tournament by winning the CAF Champions League in 2022, have been drawn in Group G along with Manchester City of the English Premier League, UAE Pro League side Al Ain and 'The Old Lady', Juventus of Italy.

They come into the tournament on the back of two narrow defeats to Spanish side Sevilla and FC Porto of Portugal in club friendlies.

But they did beat second-tier Stade Marocain 2-1 in the last 16 of Morocco's Excellence Cup last Tuesday, their most recent outing, and it's generally recognised that new coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem has made a positive start with 'The Red Castle'.

Wydad kick off their campaign at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 18th June against Pep Guardiola's City.