Sudanese fans find hope in AFCON despite ongoing conflict

For the Sudanese people, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is more than just a football tournament; it is a rare beacon of hope. As Sudan endures more than two and a half years of devastating war, fans, both from Sudan and the diaspora, have flocked to Morocco, eager to witness their team bring a moment of joy amidst the hardship.

"The situation in Sudan is incredibly difficult, but with the support of these fans, we will prevail," said one supporter. "Even as the war continues, we pray to God for an end to the conflict and for our team to lift the cup."

Another fan shared the collective yearning for joy: "We are searching for a sense of happiness. We need a victory today. God willing, that win is coming. We are all united behind the team and wish for peace for the entire Sudanese nation."

Despite the harsh reality of their circumstances, Sudan's national team displayed incredible resilience, qualifying for the finals in Morocco. Their determination serves as a symbol of hope for millions back home, even as the country continues to suffer from the brutal war.

However, Sudan's campaign got off to a challenging start. Despite the unwavering support of their fans, the Falcons of Jediane fell 3-0 to Algeria in their opening match, underscoring the tough road ahead.

"The situation in Sudan remains unstable, but we pray for stability to return," one fan added, reflecting the deep hope for peace as the tournament progresses.