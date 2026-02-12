The Morocco-Spain-Portugal Business Forum on the 2030 FIFA World Cup opens

The Morocco-Spain-Portugal Business Forum on the 2030 FIFA World Cup opened on Tuesday in Salé, bringing together business leaders from the three countries to discuss joint opportunities, best practices, and sustainable investments related to the tournament.

The forum gathered representatives from companies of all sizes working in sectors linked to major international sporting events, including infrastructure, transport, tourism, hospitality, logistics, innovation, and digital services.

Participants also explored ways to coordinate efforts for a seamless organization of the 2030 World Cup, drawing on lessons from Morocco’s successful hosting of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The discussions highlighted the importance of collaboration, innovation, and integrated planning to maximize the tournament’s social, economic, and regional impact across the three countries.

The 48-team tournament scheduled for June-July 2030 is set to start in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay — which FIFA branded as “Centenary Celebration Matches” — before the action moves to the core host nations Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Fawzi Lekjaa, Morocco’s Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget and President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, emphasized that the forum provides a platform to unify expertise, foster cooperation, and create long-term value across public and private sectors.