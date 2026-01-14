Man City Close in on league cup final as Semenyo strikes

Manchester City’s new recruit, Antoine Semenyo, scored his second goal in two games for his new club, helping Pep Guardiola’s side edge closer to the English League Cup final after a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian striker, who joined last week from Bournemouth for around $87 million, opened the scoring in the first-leg semi-final at St James’ Park, before substitute Rayan Cherki sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Semenyo had already found the net on his City debut during the 10-1 FA Cup thrashing of Exeter last weekend.

“The environment here is perfect. Everyone is confident and wants to give their best. I’ve just arrived and they’ve helped me a lot to gain confidence. I feel really welcomed,” Semenyo said.

The match could have been even more spectacular for the 26-year-old Ghana international, as a stunning backheel goal of his was ruled out for a very tight offside after a VAR review.

A Successful Signing for Manchester City

Already regarded as one of the Premier League’s top talents during his time at Bournemouth, where he scored 10 goals this season, Antoine Semenyo looks like a masterstroke for the Citizens.

“He’s not just a very good player, he’s also an excellent guy, which is important for the team,” City captain Bernardo Silva told ITV Sport. “He wants to play collectively, help his teammates, and enjoy himself. We’re thrilled with his debut.”

Semenyo adds a new dimension to Manchester City’s attack as Guardiola chases four trophies this season.

City in a Strong Position Ahead of Second Leg

The League Cup could be Manchester City’s first trophy of the season, as they head into the second leg next month at the Etihad Stadium with a two-goal advantage.

Semenyo opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a close-range strike. He even thought he had doubled the lead with a beautiful backheel finish, but the goal was disallowed because Erling Haaland was offside.

It wasn’t until the 98th minute that Rayan Cherki scored the second goal, slotting the ball under goalkeeper Nick Pope.

This result leaves Newcastle with a mountain to climb in their attempt to defend the trophy they won last year, ending a 70-year national drought.

A Season Full of Stakes

Despite several chances from Yoane Wissa and Bruno Guimarães, Newcastle couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Manchester City, already eight-time winners of the League Cup, have lifted the trophy four times under Guardiola, most recently in 2021.

Second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Arsenal, City are also well placed in the Champions League and have qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup.