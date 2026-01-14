Alex Iwobi powers Nigeria to AFCON 2025 semi-finals with stellar playmaking

At 29, Nigerian attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi is finally savoring his moment of glory at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025). Thanks to his assists and his ability to find space between the lines, he has guided the Super Eagles to the semi-finals, setting up star scorers Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams.

In the knockout stage, no player delivered as many line-breaking passes as the former Arsenal man. Iwobi has established himself as Nigeria’s true engine in this AFCON 2025.

“I couldn’t tell you what has changed; I just put in the same effort. It’s nice to get recognition for my work,” he said Tuesday, on the eve of the semi-final against the host nation, Morocco. “I think first and foremost about the team and winning. I’ve always been asked to play in different positions, but I give my all, no matter what.”

Okocha’s legacy and a winding path

The nephew of legend Jay-Jay Okocha, Alex Iwobi seemed destined from childhood to wear the Nigerian jersey. Born in Lagos and trained in London, he initially played with England’s youth teams before definitively choosing Nigeria in 2015.

But the pressure has often been heavy. He faced harsh criticism after Nigeria’s defeat in the AFCON 2023 final against Ivory Coast, as well as after the cruel World Cup 2026 playoff loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties.

Nigeria regains pride in Morocco The Super Eagles’ run in Morocco has brought smiles back to a whole country. With 14 goals scored, Nigeria has the tournament’s best attack.

Even the solid Algerian defense couldn’t hold up: beaten 2-0 in the quarter-finals, the Fennecs might have conceded a heavier score if Akor Adams hadn’t missed two clear chances in addition to his goal.

“A real family,” the key to success

For Iwobi, this success is primarily due to the team atmosphere, despite rumors of tension over bonuses or a clash on the field between Lookman and Osimhen.

“The difference is this feeling of brotherhood, this family atmosphere we’ve created,” he explains. “Previous AFCONs were positive, but the team was young and still learning. Today, everyone is at their peak, shining at their clubs, and it shows in our joy and chemistry wearing the national jersey.”

The Nigerian midfielder also pays tribute to coach Éric Chelle, the architect of this cohesion. “He brings out the best in everyone, not just me, but all the players,” Iwobi emphasizes.

Without Ndiki, but with Iwobi as guide

Nigeria will have to do without captain Wilfred Ndiki, suspended for yellow card accumulation. Chelle downplays the absence: “I have several options to replace him. Everything will be fine.”

An undisputed starter, Alex Iwobi will be at the heart of the setup. His coach praised his football intelligence: “Some players just feel the game; they play for pleasure and for others. Alex is that kind of player.”