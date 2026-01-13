AFCON: Fan zone in Rabat brings students together to watch matches

Nearly one million spectators have filled nine stadiums across Morocco since the Africa Cup of Nations began on December 21.

Tens of thousands more have been following the tournament at a fan zone on the international campus of Riad, an upscale district of the country's capital, Rabat.

The zone covers 5,000 square metres and can accommodate up to 50,000 spectators.

It is proving particularly popular with students and younger fans. The initiative allows them to get involved in the tournament without having to pay for a sometimes-pricey stadium ticket.

“As students, we often don’t have the chance to get tickets to go and watch matches in stadiums. But with this fan zone, we can follow matches peacefully and with the atmosphere,” said Lassine Yarro, a Malian student.

About 20,000 African postgraduates from 47 countries are studying in Moroccan universities and high schools, according to statistics from the Moroccan Foreign Affairs Ministry

Watching the games in the fan zone is also a way to bond with supporters from all around the continent.

Twenty-four countries took part in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations and many brought fans along to Morocco.

“We are not in our country but it’s as if we were at home because we are living the matches with the Moroccans and people from all the other countries,” said Ahmed Tijani, a student from Senegal. “This strengthens the relationships between us and our African brothers.”

Fans will be able to enjoy the Rabat fan zone for another few games until the AFCON final on Sunday.