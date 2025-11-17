Welcome to Africanews

Morocco dominates final shortlists for 2025 CAF Awards

CAF Champions League

The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the final shortlists for the 2025 CAF Awards, and Morocco is shining across almost every category.

In the Best Coach race, Morocco boasts two finalists, national team boss Walid Regragui and U20 World Cup–winning coach Mohamed Ouahbi, joined by Cape Verde’s Bubista. Morocco’s success continues with both the senior national team and the U20 squad nominated for Best National Team.

In club football, RS Berkane is up for Best Club, competing with Egypt’s Pyramids FC and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns. For the prestigious Best African Player award, Morocco’s captain Achraf Hakimi faces global stars Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen.

Goalkeepers Yassine Bounou and Munir El Kajoui both make the final cut, while Mohamed Chibi and Oussama Lamlioui are contenders for Best Player in African Competitions. Rising talents Othman Masina Maamma and Abdellah Ouazane are in the running for Best Young Player.

On the women’s side, Morocco also shines: Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaâ Mssoudy are finalists for Best Female Player, and Khadija Er-Rmichi is up for Best Female Goalkeeper.

Morocco’s footprint on African football has never looked stronger.

