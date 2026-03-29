Véron Mosengo resigns as CAF general secretary after five years in leadership role

Véron Mosengo-Omba has stepped down as general secretary of the Confederation of African Football after five years as the deputy head of African soccer’s governing body.

The Swiss-Congolese official, who left FIFA to take over as CAF general secretary in 2021, said Sunday he was stepping down “to devote myself to more personal projects.”

The Nigerian Football Federation said Samson Adamu was taking over as acting general secretary. CAF announced in January 2025 that the Swiss Public Prosecutor’s Office had decided to stop investigations against Mosengo-Omba “as they found no facts or legal basis to initiate legal proceedings” after he faced allegations of financial wrongdoing. “

Now that I have been able to dispel the suspicions that some people have gone to great lengths to cast on me, I can retire with peace of mind and without constraint, leaving the CAF more prosperous than ever,” Mosengo-Omba said Sunday in a statement published on social media.

Mosengo-Omba is a university friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who followed him from UEFA to FIFA in 2016.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe, speaking after the body’s executive committee met in Cairo, confirmed that the Women's Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead in Morocco as initially planned.

The tournament had been scheduled to take place in the kingdom from March 17 to April 3 but was pushed back at short notice to July 25-Aug. 16.