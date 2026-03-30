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World Cup 2026 under fire as Amnesty warns of human rights risks for fans

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic, left, and Spain's Lamine Yamal challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

USA

This summer’s World Cup is being billed as a celebration of global football, but not everyone is convinced it will feel that way on the ground.

A new report from Amnesty International warns that fans heading to the tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico could face serious human rights concerns. Instead of the safe and inclusive event promised by organizers, the group says there are growing risks around freedom of expression, policing, and immigration enforcement.

In the United States, hosting the majority of matches, Amnesty points to aggressive immigration policies, mass detentions, and heavy surveillance. There are also concerns about international fans facing strict visa requirements, including hefty bond payments for some nationalities.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s large-scale deployment of security forces has raised fears about how protests will be handled, and in Canada, even social services have reportedly been disrupted to make way for tournament logistics.

Officials insist safety is the top priority, but Amnesty argues that increased security could come at the cost of civil liberties.

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