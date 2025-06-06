Jordanians celebrate historic World Cup qualification

Thousands of Jordanians celebrated on Thursday their national football team's qualification for the upcoming World Cup finals for the first time in its history.

Fans chanted slogans in support of their team, carried Jordanian flags, and celebrated in the streets.

The Jordanian national team qualified after defeating the Omani national team 3-0, and after South Korea defeated the Iraqi national team.

Uzbekistan also qualified for the first time after a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates.

World Cup 2026 will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.