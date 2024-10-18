Hezbollah condemns killing of Hamas leader Sinwar as protests erupt in Jordan

Hezbollah announced its condemnation of the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces, expressing strong support for the Palestinian cause. The militant group hailed Sinwar as a martyr and a symbol of resistance, emphasizing that his death would not weaken the Palestinian struggle but instead strengthen it.

Palestinians in Gaza reacted on Friday to the news of Sinwar’s death, viewing it as an honorable martyrdom. Many expressed defiance, stating that the loss of their leaders would not deter their resistance. A displaced resident from Jabaliya, Saleh Shonnar, voiced the sentiment of many, saying, "This Palestinian people, they are alive and do not die, no matter how long the wars last."

Protests erupted across the region, including several demonstrations in Jordan. In Amman, protesters marched after Friday prayers, carrying photos of Sinwar and chanting anti-Israel and pro-Hamas slogans. The demonstrators called on the Jordanian government to support the Palestinian resistance and urged the annulment of the peace treaty with Israel. These protests reflected widespread anger in response to Sinwar’s killing, which Israel had presented as a major blow to Hamas.