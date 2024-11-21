Horror and destruction of Israel's war illustrated by Gaza artists

An exhibition featuring the work of four Palestinian artists from Gaza has opened in Amman, illustrating the horrors of Israel's on the Strip.

Titled 'Under Fire', the exhibition showcases how these artists persevered in their craft despite heavy bombing and widespread destruction in their neighborhoods and cultural centers.

Their artworks were transported to Egypt through the Rafah crossing before it was closed by the Israeli army.

Mohammad Shaqdih, the exhibition's manager and deputy director of the Darat al-Funun Foundation, said the artists continued to create art "despite the inhumane conditions they face, including forced displacement, hunger, and the lack of basic necessities."

He added that the materials they used for drawing were basic, sourced from their immediate surroundings and whatever was available amidst the war.

"These included ballpoint pens, school notebooks, pencils, and natural dyes such as hibiscus, tea, and coffee, as well as charcoal from the wood they used for making fire and cooking," Shaqdih said.

Nearly 80 pieces of artwork were gathered in Egypt and sent to Jordan to be displayed at the Darat al-Funun Foundation in the Jordanian capital.

Accompanying the artworks are written messages from the artists describing their living conditions and psychological state.

One artist recounted his suffering during the forced displacement to Gaza's south after his home and studio—where he had stored thirty years' worth of artwork—were destroyed.

The exhibition, which began in mid-October, will be open until March next year at the Darat al-Funun Foundation.