Foreign Ministers of Oman and Egypt urge Washington and Tehran to resume negotiations

Oman's Foreign Minister joined his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Tuesday for meetings about regional tensions following the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi called on Washington and Tehran to stabilise the ceasefire and return to the negotiating table.

"I urge both countries, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, not to set impossible conditions for the resumption of negotiations," al-Busaidi said at a joint press conference in the Egyptian capital. "There must be conditions that create a sound, reasonable and sustainable return to negotiations.“

The two ministers also discussed the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“The situation is extremely complex, and of course the Israeli side must make its decisions as quickly as possible," Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, told reporters. "There is a good opportunity to reach a ceasefire for 60 days, followed by continued negotiations to sustain the ceasefire."

Abdelatty said Egypt is ready to host an international conference on Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction once a ceasefire is reached. Both men reiterated their opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and agreed to intensify efforts to rally support for an Arab plan to rebuild the territory and back a two-state solution to the crisis.