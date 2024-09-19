Arab-Islamic ministerial committee holds coordination meeting on Gaza

An Arab-Islamic ministerial committee for Gaza held a coordination meeting on Wednesday in Amman, capital city of Jordan, to discuss efforts to stop the war in Gaza and support the recognition of the Palestinian state.

Members of the Ministerial Committee, commissioned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza, met to devise an agenda they plan to bring before the international community at large.

"We will go to the UN General Assembly with a clear position and demands, where a number of meetings will be held focusing on the efforts to stop Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and the threats against Lebanon, and to send a warning signal to stop the Israeli government from pushing the situation in the region into the abyss," said Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister at a press conference following the meeting.

"It is time for the international community to take real action. There will be a price to be paid if Israel continues to pursue the policies violating international law and international humanitarian law," he added.

According to a statement from Jordan's Foreign Ministry, the meeting also sought to address the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to all affected areas, and to discuss ways to "support the recognition of the Palestinian state, ensure the fulfillment of the rights of the Palestinian people, and encourage security and peace in the region and the world" at the upcoming high-level General Debate of 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Additionally, the members discussed joint efforts to implement the two-state solution by establishing a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The committee, which includes representatives from Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bahrain, as well as the chief of the Arab League and the chief of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was created in November last year to achieve a ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza, and develop an action plan to realize the two-state solution.