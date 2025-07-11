Central African Republic's major rebel groups to disarm, dissolve

Before President Faustin Archange Touadera, the all-powerful rebel leader Ali Darassa officially put down his weapon, to signal the end of his rebellion and the dissolution of his Unity for Peace in Central African Republic (UPC) rebel group.

The symbolic gesture in the capital Bangui Thursday came on the occasion of the signing of peace agreements between two rebel groups, UPC AND the 3R (Return, Reclamation, and Rehabilitation).

The groups have waged a campaign of hostilities against Bangui with a view to overthrow President Touadera’s government.

“I declare before national and international opinion that our commitment is sincere and total, with no turning back,” Ali Darassa, leader of UPC.

The agreements guaranteed by neighboring Chad formalizes the dissolution of the two military movements, which had occupied the Far East, Centre, West, North and North-West of the country for a decade.

It comes nearly three months after the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Bangui and the rebel groups.

Under the deal, the groups commit to disarm, demobilize and reintegrate.

Although small, organized groups continue to sow terror on the ground, the signing of this agreement has brought a glimmer of hope to a country torn apart by war between Christian and Muslim militias.

In 2019, Central African Republic signed a peace deal with dozens of armed groups but some resumed rebellion just days after.

UPC and 3R have been the biggest armed movements still holding out against Bangui, which only controls a fraction of the country.

CAR has been battling conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced then President François Bozizé from office.