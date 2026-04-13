Pope Leo pays his respects at Algeria-France war monument

In his first speech in Algiers, Pope Leo paid tribute to victims of the country's 1954-1962 war of independence from France and called for "forgiveness".

The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Algeria and France, and followed a meeting days ago with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Vatican.

"In this place, let us remember that God desires peace for every nation," he said at the Algerian Martyrs Memorial in the capital.

Leo's two-day visit to Algeria was infused with personal significance for the pope. Algeria was the home of Saint Augustine (354-430), whose spiritual legacy permeates Leo's pontificate.

The influential Christian theologian laid the foundations for the 13th-century Augustinian order to which Leo belongs, one based on communal living and service.

In his very first speech as pope, Leo presented himself as a "son" of Augustine, whose writings he often quotes.

The pope called his trip to Algeria "a very precious opportunity" to promote "peace and reconciliation with respect and consideration for all peoples".

He had also criticised as "unacceptable" Trump's threats against civilians in Iran and he had also previously criticised the administration's "inhuman" treatment of migrants.

Trump had called the pontiff "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy", suggesting that cardinals only elected Leo pope in May 2025 because he was American.

Trump also posted an AI-generated image seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ, later deleting it.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Trump's post as an "insult" and "desecration of Jesus" on X.

Speaking during his flight, Leo said: "We're not politicians, we're not looking to make foreign policy as he calls it with the same perspective that he might understand it."