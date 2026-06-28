Race against the clock in Venezuela to find survivors of twin quakes

As the death toll in the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week tops 1,400, large numbers of rescuers are racing against time to save survivors from the rubble.

Teams are using specialised listening devices, trained canine units, heavy machinery, and manual labour as they search for signs of life.

Nearly 69,000 people have been reported missing by their families following the disaster that left 3,200 people injured and thousands homeless.

La Guaira state, the worst-hit region, has been placed under military control.

Roads to the coastal state have been restricted to emergency vehicles only, with civilian traffic barred to ensure unimpeded passage for rescue convoys, military trucks, and volunteer aid groups.

Officials said 1,600 people had arrived to help look for the missing, with residents using their bare hands and shovel as they desperately search for their loved ones.

With over 90 hours since the quakes struck, it is beyond the critical 48 to 72 hours humanitarian aid agencies say are crucial for rescuing people alive.

But they say this window can be longer is those trapped under the rubble have access to food and water.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Pope in his Sunday prayer expressed solidarity with Venezuelans and praised those helping with rescue efforts.