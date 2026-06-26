Race to rescue survivors trapped under rubble after twin quakes in Venezuela

As global relief efforts gather pace, rescuers are racing to find survivors trapped beneath buildings following Wednesday evening’s twin earthquakes in Venezuela.

The first had a magnitude of 7.1 while the second minutes later was larger at 7.5 - the country’s most powerful in more than a century.

It flattened homes in La Guiara, the capital Caracas and surrounding areas, and could be felt throughout the region.

The death toll is increasing quickly as the hours go by with the figure on Friday morning sitting at 235 with least 4,300 people injured.

But given the extent of destruction – and with about 50,000 people reported missing -- experts believe the number of dead is likely to soar.

Rescuers from around the world have begun arriving in the country, with canine and search teams, medical supplies, water purifiers, airplanes, and drones.

The US military are on the ground for rescue efforts in Venezuela where, earlier this year, special forces conducted a deadly raid to seize President Nicolás Maduro.

The United Nations said it is coordinating the deployment of urban search-and-rescue teams to Venezuela.

UN humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, said a massive collective effort will be needed in the coming days to help those impacted.

Thousands of people have been left homeless following the quakes or are sleeping in the streets, too afraid to stay in damaged buildings.