Israel blasts France for covering defense booths at Paris Air Show

Tensions flared at the Paris Air Show today as France ordered Israeli offensive weapons displays be covered up.

Black panels now conceal several Israeli booths after the defense ministry refused to comply with France’s ban on showcasing offensive military gear.

The Israeli defense ministry called the move ‘outrageous and unprecedented,’ accusing France of using politics and protecting its own defense industry.

The decision comes as Israel faces growing international criticism over its war in Gaza and fresh conflict with Iran. France had warned weeks ago that offensive weapons were off the table and says Israel’s ambassador agreed.

Out of nine Israeli defense companies, four followed the rules. The other five, including big names like Elbit and Rafael, remain covered until they comply.

It’s the latest sign of deepening strain between Paris and Tel Aviv.