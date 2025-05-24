Zambia's Banda scores fastest hat-trick in NWSL history

Barbra Banda scored the fastest hat trick in National Women’s Soccer League history on Friday night and the Orlando Pride snapped a three-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over the Utah Royals.

The Zambian national scored three goals in the first 38 minutes of the match for the first hat trick in team history and also the first by an African player in the NWSL.

In Friday’s other game, the Washington Spirit beat the Seattle Reign 2-1.

Banda scored her first goal at America First Field in Sandy, Utah in the sixth minute with a close-range finish from Ally Watt’s pass.

After Utah’s Brecken Mozingo tied the game in the 14th minute, Banda put the Pride back in front 2-1 when she intercepted a pass, dribbled beyond Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and slotted the ball into the open net in the 37th minute.

Banda made it 3-1 a minute later with a well-struck low shot that skipped off the grass and past McGlynn from 14 yards out. Banda is tied for the most goals in the NWSL this season with seven.

Utah now has one draw and four defeats in its last five games.