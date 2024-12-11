2034 men's world cup to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, FIFA confirms

Saudi Arabia has been officially designated by FIFA as the host for the 2034 Men's World Cup.

The Saudi proposal was the sole bid and received enthusiastic support from over 200 FIFA member federations during an online meeting led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Zurich.

as critics denounce this decision, FIFA and Saudi officials argue that hosting the 2034 tournament could promote progress, particularly in enhancing freedoms and rights for women.

This announcement coincided with the approval of the only bid for the 2030 World Cup, which will see Spain, Portugal, and Morocco co-hosting the tournament.

Additionally, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will each host one of the 104 matches.

This South American collaboration will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Uruguay hosting the inaugural World Cup in 1930.