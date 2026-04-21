Sudan's military chief meets Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah

As Sudan's civil war enters its fourth year, the head of country's armed forces, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, arrived in Jeddah on Monday for talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Their discussion focussed on ensuring Sudan's "security and stability and preserving its sovereignty," according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The kingdom has backed the Sudanese Armed Forces in their war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), providing political and financial support.

It has also served as a primary mediator in the conflict, alongside the US, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, is accused of supporting the RSF with money and weapons, claims it denies.

Riyadh is due to host a Sudanese-Saudi business forum in June to address investment challenges. Trade between the two nations is estimated at $8 billion, driven by Saudi imports of livestock and agricultural goods.

The kingdom already invests more than $35 billion dollars in Sudan, most of which goes to agricultural projects.