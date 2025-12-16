Sudan's transitional leader al-Burhan holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

The president of Sudan's transitional sovereignty council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, arrived in Riyadh on Monday for talks with Saudi officials.

Saudi Arabia is part of the so-called Quad that includes the US, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The four nations have been working to reach a peace deal in Sudan between the armed forces, led by Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Burhan’s one day visit to Riyadh was spent in talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two leaders reviewed the situation in Sudan, its regional implications, and ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in the war-torn country.

Sudanese officials said it was a “successful, friendly” meeting centered on establishing stronger bilateral relations. At the heart of the relationship lies the Saudi–Sudanese Coordination Council, which was established in October.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF. The war has created what the United Nations has described it as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.