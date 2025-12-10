French footballer Paul Pogba announces investment in camel-racing team

Once the world's most expensive footballer, Paul Pogba is now on the lookout for the world's most expensive camel: the French midfielder just started investing in the camel racing team Al Haboob.

The career of French footballer Paul Pogba has taken another surprise twist.

Now 32, the midfielder - who plays for French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco - has invested in a Saudi Arabia-based camel racing team.

Once the world's most expensive player when he joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016, Pogba has become a shareholder and ambassador for Al Haboob. The racing team competes across the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf.

It is the first modern camel racing team to compete internationally.

Camel racing is sometimes criticised for low standards when it comes to animal welfare, as well as using children as jockeys for races.