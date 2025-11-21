Sudan military signals willingness to work with US and Saudi for peace

Sudan's Sovereign Council, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, announced on Wednesday its readiness to cooperate with the United States and Saudi Arabia to end the two-year-long conflict devastating the country.

The council expressed gratitude to both nations for their ongoing efforts to halt the violence and affirmed its willingness to participate seriously in peace initiatives for Sudan.

This statement comes after US President Donald Trump signaled his willingness to work with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt to resolve the fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Clashes between the military and this paramilitary group, accused of serious abuses, have plagued Sudan since April 2023.

"We will work with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other partners in the Middle East to end these atrocities," Trump declared on his Truth Social account. The comment followed a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington, where he urged Trump to take action to end the conflict.

Recently, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for an end to foreign military support for the RSF, highlighting concerns about escalating violence.

Recent RSF offensives, including the capture of North Darfur's capital el-Fasher, have resulted in hundreds of deaths and forced tens of thousands to flee amid reports of atrocities. The International Organization for Migration reported that nearly 90,000 people have left el-Fasher and nearby villages, facing hazardous conditions without necessities like food or medical care.

Saudi officials caution that worsening instability in Sudan could threaten the Red Sea region and Africa, possibly enabling extremist groups to expand.

Regional divisions have emerged: Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia support the Sudanese Armed Forces, while the UAE reportedly supplies arms to the RSF.

Trump further pledged on social media that the US would work with Middle Eastern partners to end the violence and stabilize Sudan. His remarks coincided with Prince Mohammed's first visit to Washington in seven years.