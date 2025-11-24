Sudan's army chief rejects US-led ceasefire proposal as 'the worst yet'

Sudan’s army chief rejected a ceasefire proposal provided by US-led mediators as “the worst yet,” in a blow to efforts to stop a devastating war that has gripped the country for over 30 months.

In video comments released by the military late Sunday, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said the proposal was unacceptable, accusing the mediators of being “biased” in their efforts to end the war.

"This plan eliminates the armed forces, dissolves security agencies and keeps the militia where they are," al-Burhan said. "It is very bad and we don't accept it."

The military leader also criticised the United States adviser for African affairs, Massad Boulos, accusing him of wanting to "impose conditions" on the Sudanese army.

"We fear that he will be an obstacle to the peace that we and all the people of Sudan seek," he added.

Known as the Quad, the mediators have been trying for over two years to bring an end to the fighting and reestablish a path to democratic transition which was hampered by a military coup in 2021. They are comprised of the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

This month, US President Donald Trump said that he plans to put greater attention on helping find an end to Sudan's war after being urged to take action by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the White House.

In his comments, al-Burhan also took aim at the UAE. He said that since the Quad includes the Gulf country as a member, the mediation group was “not innocent of responsibility, especially since the entire world has witnessed the UAE’s support for the rebels against the Sudanese State.”

The UAE is widely accused by rights groups of arming the paramilitaries. The country has repeatedly denied these accusations.

On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres renewed his call for a ceasefire and urged the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to negotiate an agreement.

"We need peace in Sudan. We need an immediate cessation of hostilities," Guterres said on X.