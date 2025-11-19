Donald Trump sets sights on solving another war

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince urged him to take action to help end Sudan’s devastating civil war, raising the prospect of new US involvement in a conflict that has already claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The comments came during the US–Saudi Investment Forum, where Trump described Sudan as a crisis he had not initially planned to address but now views as a priority for Riyadh and its regional allies.

Trump, speaking beside Saudi officials and business leaders, said the crown prince had asked him to “do something very powerful” on Sudan. “I settled eight wars,” Trump declared, before describing Sudan as “crazy and out of control,” adding that his administration would now “start working” on the issue.

The claim of having ended eight conflicts, however, has drawn immediate scrutiny. Analysts say several of the conflicts Trump cites are exaggerated or remain unresolved, while others do not clearly fit the definition of wars. Some point to limited diplomatic openings under his tenure, but note that durable outcomes are still uncertain.

Trump has frequently promoted his foreign-policy record and has openly expressed interest in receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. His remarks Tuesday signal he may be preparing to position potential Sudan engagement as another example of US leadership though what concrete steps will follow remains unclear.